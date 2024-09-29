Israeli Defense Forces announce elimination of another Hezbollah official

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100775 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110474 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112604 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52581 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59198 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168362 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182786 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173278 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200646 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189547 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142173 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142192 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146885 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138292 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155152 views
Israeli Defense Forces announce elimination of another Hezbollah official

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19664 views

The Israeli Defense Forces announced the elimination of Nabil Kauk, commander of Hezbollah's preventive security unit. He was close to the organization's leadership and participated in terrorist attacks against Israel.

On Sunday, September 29, the IDF announced the elimination of the commander of the Hezbollah Preventive Security Unit and a member of the terrorist group's central council, Nabil Kauk. UNN reports this with reference to the statement of the Israeli Defense Forces.

The IDF Press Service reports that yesterday (Saturday), Israeli Air Force fighters under the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate struck and killed terrorist Nabil Kauk, commander of the Hezbollah Preventive Security Unit and a member of the terrorist organization's Central Council

- the IDF said in a statement.

It is noted that Kauk was close to the top leadership of Hezbollah and was directly involved in terrorist attacks against Israel and its citizens, including in recent days.

Kauk joined Hezbollah in the 1980s. In the past, he held the positions of deputy commander of the southern region on the operational council, commander of the southern region and deputy commander of the operational council.

 Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Defense Forces struck hundreds of Hezbollah terrorist targets across Lebanon. 

As reported in the Israeli Defense Forces, on September 27, 2024, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was eliminated by the IDF, along with Ali Karki, commander of the Hezbollah Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
israelIsrael
lebanonLebanon

