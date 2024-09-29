Israeli Defense Forces announce elimination of another Hezbollah official

On Sunday, September 29, the IDF announced the elimination of the commander of the Hezbollah Preventive Security Unit and a member of the terrorist group's central council, Nabil Kauk. UNN reports this with reference to the statement of the Israeli Defense Forces.

The IDF Press Service reports that yesterday (Saturday), Israeli Air Force fighters under the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate struck and killed terrorist Nabil Kauk, commander of the Hezbollah Preventive Security Unit and a member of the terrorist organization's Central Council - the IDF said in a statement.

It is noted that Kauk was close to the top leadership of Hezbollah and was directly involved in terrorist attacks against Israel and its citizens, including in recent days.

Kauk joined Hezbollah in the 1980s. In the past, he held the positions of deputy commander of the southern region on the operational council, commander of the southern region and deputy commander of the operational council.

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Defense Forces struck hundreds of Hezbollah terrorist targets across Lebanon.

As reported in the Israeli Defense Forces, on September 27, 2024, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was eliminated by the IDF, along with Ali Karki, commander of the Hezbollah Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.

