Israeli air defense systems intercepted a missile launched from Yemen

Israel intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. This was reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

On Wednesday morning, air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel, which later turned out to be the result of another missile attack from Yemen.

According to preliminary data from the Israeli military, the threat was neutralized. Therefore, the missile was intercepted by air defense systems.

There were no reports of casualties or damage, and emergency services did not register any appeals related to possible falling debris.

The responsibility for the launch is likely to be borne by the Yemeni rebel group, which has repeatedly attacked Israeli territory in recent months. The group, which controls large areas of Yemen, is carrying out such actions against the background of the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, positioning itself as an ally of the Palestinians in the confrontation with Israel.

The Israeli military views this incident as another attempt to expand the front in the region.

