Israel is ready to transfer early warning systems for missile strikes to Ukraine

Israel is working to provide Ukraine with early warning systems for missile strikes and drone attacks. This was stated by Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN Gilad Erdan during a meeting of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports .

Israel is working to provide Ukraine with early warning systems to protect against Russian missile strikes and drone attacks Erdan said.

The official also noted that in the first week after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Israel sent more than 100 tons of humanitarian equipment to Ukraine and that hundreds of Ukrainians were treated in Israeli hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

An Israeli diplomat says Iran is supplying Russia with drones used in the war in Ukraine.

