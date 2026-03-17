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Israel attacked the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2142 views

The IDF struck Iran's security leader and representatives of Islamic Jihad. The Pentagon also announced the complete destruction of the Iranian fleet.

Israel attacked the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani

On Monday evening, March 16, Israel targeted Ali Larijani, head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

There is currently no detailed information on Larijani's condition. But later, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir stated that Israel "achieved significant success" in Iran last night.

In addition, Israel reportedly targeted high-ranking figures of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a militant group in Gaza supported by Iran.

Recall

Pentagon's chief spokesman Sean Parnell stated that the Iranian regime's fleet was completely and finally destroyed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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