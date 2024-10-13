Israel appeals to the UN to withdraw peacekeepers from southern Lebanon: Netanyahu gives reason
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli Prime Minister asks UN Secretary General to withdraw UNIFIL from southern Lebanon because of Hezbollah's use of human shields.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw peacekeepers from southern Lebanon because the Hezbollah group is using them as human shields. This was reported by The Times of Israel, according to UNN.
Details
“It's time for you to withdraw UNIFIL from Hezbollah strongholds and from the war zones. The IDF has made repeated requests to do so, and has been repeatedly denied, all of which were intended to provide human shields for Hezbollah terrorists. Mr. Secretary General, please remove UNIFIL forces from harm's way. This must be done right now, immediately,” Netanyahu said.
The peacekeepers said that the IDF struck a number of posts, including the headquarters in Nakoura. UNIFIL soldiers were lightly injured in the incidents.
Recall
The UN mission continues to operate in southern Lebanondespite recent Israeli attacks that have injured personnel. A spokesman for the UN force said it was determined to stay despite the serious escalation along the Blue Line.