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Iranian strike on US embassy in Riyadh hit CIA station - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5510 views

The drone attack on March 3 caused significantly more damage than reported. Three floors of the building were destroyed.

Iranian strike on US embassy in Riyadh hit CIA station - WSJ

An Iranian drone strike on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia last month caused more damage than previously reported, current and former US officials said, demonstrating Iran's ability to strike Washington's facilities in the kingdom, The Wall Street Journal reports, writes UNN.

Details

The attack occurred on March 3, when an Iranian drone, bypassing air defenses guarding Riyadh's closed diplomatic quarter, crashed into a US building. A minute later, a second drone flew into the breach created by the first and also exploded, officials said.

The overnight strikes penetrated a protected part of the embassy, where several hundred people worked during the day, and severely damaged three floors, current and former officials said.

The Central Intelligence Agency station was among the areas hit, people familiar with the matter have said.

the publication states

While the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense then stated that the attack resulted in a limited fire and minor damage, current and former officials claimed that the consequences were worse, causing a fire that raged for half a day. Part of the embassy was damaged beyond repair, one source familiar with the matter said.

Hours later that same night, several more drones were intercepted, and debris fell near a kindergarten. One of them was believed to have targeted the residence of a senior American diplomat in Saudi Arabia, located a few hundred meters from the embassy.

The attack on the embassy occurred at 1:30 AM. Had it happened during working hours, it could have resulted in mass casualties, government officials said. Instead, the attack made it clear that Iran can strike Americans in places they consider protected.

As noted, Iran has maintained the ability to regularly strike important American facilities, as well as Persian Gulf energy infrastructure, airports, and ships.

In late March, Iran struck American aircraft at Prince Sultan Air Base, including an E-3 AWAC reconnaissance aircraft and tanker aircraft. The strike injured about a dozen service members, two of them seriously. This was at least the second time Iran had struck tankers at that base.

On Friday, Iran shot down two American military aircraft - an F-15E fighter jet and an A-10 Thunderbolt aircraft.

US embassies and consulates in Baghdad, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, and Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan) have been hit by Iranian missiles and drones, although none of the attacks have resulted in American casualties. Attacks on bases have killed seven service members and injured hundreds, and caused billions of dollars in damage to aircraft and equipment.

A US State Department spokesperson said the department does not discuss specific security measures for foreign missions for security reasons.

This week, the State Department said it is monitoring threats to places where Americans gather and warned US citizens still in Saudi Arabia to avoid hotels, as well as American businesses and educational institutions that could be targets of attacks.

Iranian drone damaged part of the roof of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia - Media03.03.26, 18:10 • 5922 views

Julia Shramko

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