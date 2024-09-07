Iranian President to attend BRICS summit in Russia and meet with Putin - Russian media

Iranian President Masoud Peseshkian will attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, where he is scheduled to meet bilaterally with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports, citing the Russian media with reference to Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

Details

"Yes, I think he will take part in the BRICS summit in Kazan. We are now preparing for this visit so that it will be useful and successful for our bilateral relations," said Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali. - "As for bilateral relations, we are planning a meeting with Russian leader Putin, as well as bilateral meetings with other leaders, with the Iranian community and a speech at the summit.

Iran and Russia may reportedly sign a "comprehensive agreement" at the summit.

Recall

Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, according to Western officials cited by The Wall Street Journal. ISW reports that the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles is part of a deepening strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, where Tehran seeks economic and military benefits, including Russian Su-35 fighter jets.