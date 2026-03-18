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Iran retaliates for Larijani, attacking Tel Aviv with cluster missiles – people killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2748 views

Iran used Khorramshahr-4 and Kedar missiles, resulting in two deaths. Tehran rejected a ceasefire and continues to escalate the conflict.

Iran retaliates for Larijani, attacking Tel Aviv with cluster missiles – people killed
Photo: AP

Iran launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv, using cluster warheads. Tehran stated that this was a response to the assassination of security chief Ali Larijani. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Iranian state media, "Khorramshahr-4" and "Kedr" missiles with multiple warheads were used in the attack. At least two people were killed in the shelling, bringing the total number of casualties in Israel since the escalation began to 14.

Cluster strikes complicate interception

Israel states that Iran repeatedly uses cluster munitions, which disperse into small charges in the air, making them difficult to intercept and increasing the affected area.

Israel announced the elimination of the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and the head of "Basij"17.03.26, 12:50 • 3960 views

In parallel, Iran reported a projectile hit near the Bushehr nuclear power plant with no casualties or damage. The IAEA called on the parties to exercise restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.

The conflict between Iran, the US, and Israel continues to escalate. Tehran rejected the possibility of a ceasefire, stating that "now is not the best time for peace."

Iran confirms death of Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani17.03.26, 23:11 • 4260 views

Stepan Haftko

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