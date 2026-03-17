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Iran confirms death of Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed the death of Ali Larijani without specifying the cause. Earlier, Israel had claimed to have eliminated this influential official.

Iran confirms death of Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani

Iran has officially confirmed the death of Ali Larijani, Secretary of the country's Supreme National Security Council. The information was released by the Supreme National Security Council, as reported by the Iranian agency Fars, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Iranian side, Larijani died under unspecified circumstances. The details of the incident are not yet being disclosed.

Earlier, on March 17, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced his elimination. He claimed that Larijani was the "de facto leader of Iran."

Israel announced the elimination of the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and the head of "Basij"17.03.26, 12:50 • 3554 views

Iranian officials have not yet specified whether the death is related to Israel's actions, but the situation could indicate a further escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Israel attacked the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani17.03.26, 11:53 • 4148 views

Stepan Haftko

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