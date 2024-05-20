Iran plans to hold presidential elections within 50 days

Iran has created a Council consisting of the heads of the judiciary, legislature and first vice president, which will assume the powers of the president and take measures to hold presidential elections within 50 days. UNN writes about this with reference to the IRNA agency.

The representative of the Guardian Council, Hadi Tahan Nazif, said that the Constitution provides for the necessary measures, and with the consent of the leader, the first vice president will assume the responsibility and powers of the president, and the Council, consisting of the heads of the judiciary, legislature and the first vice president, is obliged to take measures to hold elections within 50 days.

He emphasized that, according to the Supreme Leader's statement, there will be no disruptions in the country through legal mechanisms.

Iran has officially announced the death of President Ibrahim Raisi. The official announcement of the president's death was made at the Imam al-Reza mosque. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Iranian administration convened an emergency meeting on Monday morning.

