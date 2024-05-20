Bodies found after crash of Iranian President Raisi's helicopter

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 64103 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104013 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147065 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151401 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247681 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173532 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164892 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148249 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224386 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Bodies found after crash of Iranian President Raisi's helicopter

Bodies found after crash of Iranian President Raisi's helicopter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19677 views

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and other passengers were killed in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran, their bodies were found and taken to Tabriz.

The bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other passengers martyred in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran have been retrieved and are being taken to Tabriz, said the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pir-Hossein Kouliwand, UNN reports citing Tasnim.

Details

Pir-Hossein Kulivand said Monday morning that the operation to find the president's helicopter continued uninterrupted throughout the night in foggy and rainy weather.

According to him, rescue teams were sent to the crash site after an Iranian drone detected the exact location of the helicopter wreckage.

All the bodies of the helicopter's passengers were transferred to ambulances and taken to the Tabriz cemetery, he said.

Irna showed footage of the bodies of those killed in the crash of the helicopter carrying President Raisi being carried by Red Crescent rescuers and army ground troops to the areas below.

Addendum

The plane crash occurred when the Iranian president and his entourage were returning from the Khoda-Afarin region in Iran's northwestern province of East Azarbaijan after the inauguration of a dam on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Among others, President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian were killed in the crash.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
iranIran

