Bodies found after crash of Iranian President Raisi's helicopter

The bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other passengers martyred in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran have been retrieved and are being taken to Tabriz, said the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pir-Hossein Kouliwand, UNN reports citing Tasnim.

Details

Pir-Hossein Kulivand said Monday morning that the operation to find the president's helicopter continued uninterrupted throughout the night in foggy and rainy weather.

According to him, rescue teams were sent to the crash site after an Iranian drone detected the exact location of the helicopter wreckage.

All the bodies of the helicopter's passengers were transferred to ambulances and taken to the Tabriz cemetery, he said.

Irna showed footage of the bodies of those killed in the crash of the helicopter carrying President Raisi being carried by Red Crescent rescuers and army ground troops to the areas below.

Addendum

The plane crash occurred when the Iranian president and his entourage were returning from the Khoda-Afarin region in Iran's northwestern province of East Azarbaijan after the inauguration of a dam on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Among others, President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian were killed in the crash.