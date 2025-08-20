"Invictus Games" in Ladyzhyn: the strength of veterans, community support, and unity for the future

$41.260.08
August 19, 09:51 PM • 8270 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 103343 views
August 19, 12:09 PM • 92812 views
August 19, 11:23 AM • 89766 views
August 19, 09:27 AM • 36066 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 99810 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 74362 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 87096 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 104183 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 80677 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
Hungary stated that the Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operation and warned Ukraine against repeated attacks.August 19, 09:28 PM
Zelenskyy changed his style for the meeting with Trump: the black suit became a "talisman of happiness" and "hope for peace"August 19, 10:02 PM
Protected lands in Volyn "went under the hammer" for a pittance: SBI exposed a top official of DerzhheokadastrAugust 19, 10:19 PM
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal02:28 AM
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesAugust 19, 11:20 AM
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Yulia Svyrydenko
Alexander Van der Bellen
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
United Kingdom
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansAugust 19, 05:03 PM
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedAugust 18, 05:45 PM
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Elections
KAB-500
KAB-250

"Invictus Games" in Ladyzhyn: the strength of veterans, community support, and unity for the future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

On August 17, the final of the all-Ukrainian inclusive competition "Invictus Games" took place on Fountain Square in Ladyzhyn.

"Invictus Games" in Ladyzhyn: the strength of veterans, community support, and unity for the future

This is not just a sporting event — it is an example of how the power of spirit, the support of comrades and the community help veterans and military personnel return to civilian life.

The sports event took place within the framework of the "MHP Poruch" military and veteran support program, thanks to Vinnytsia Poultry Farm MHP, the "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the Strongman Federation of Ukraine, and the Ladyzhyn City Council. 176 veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war from various parts of Ukraine came to Ladyzhyn.

Veterans and military personnel competed in strength disciplines:

• barbell press for repetitions (30/60 kg and 50/100 kg),

• Concept-2 rowing machine,

• kettlebell snatch (16 and 24 kg),

• air bike exercises.

A separate zone was the invastrong location for participants with disabilities. The competition began with a minute of silence in memory of fallen soldiers and the performance of the National Anthem. Then the square turned into an arena of strength and mutual support. Families, comrades, and hundreds of Ladyzhyn residents sincerely applauded each appearance on the platform, cheered with words, and chanted the names of the participants.

One of the competition participants was Oleksandr Shumlianskyi, who worked as a forklift driver at the Vinnytsia Poultry Farm before the full-scale war.

In February 2022, he joined the defense of the country as part of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade. In January 2023, during battles in Donetsk region, Oleksandr received a severe injury and completely lost his sight. Despite this, thanks to rehabilitation and the support of "MHP Poruch", the veteran returned to work, mastered special equipment, and actively engages in sports. Today, he is preparing to acquire a new profession as a masseur to help other veterans regain their strength. Oleksandr's path is proof that even after the most difficult trials, one can find a new purpose and dream.

Oleksandr Shumlianskyi with a comrade

The competitions in Ladyzhyn became possible thanks to the "MHP Poruch" veteran support program, which the company has been implementing for over a year. Vinnytsia Poultry Farm and the "MHP-Hromadi" charitable foundation acted as partners.

Almost 7,000 people work at the Vinnytsia Poultry Farm, and 784 of our colleagues are currently defending Ukraine in the Armed Forces. We are proud of them and do everything to make them feel that the company is by their side. We create adapted workplaces, support rehabilitation, and help them find themselves in new conditions. Because a strong army relies on a strong rear. And our factory is exactly such a support

- Serhii Lykhovyd, Director of the Processing Complex of Vinnytsia Poultry Farm MHP.

The "MHP-Hromadi" Charitable Foundation has been working alongside people for ten years, helping communities develop and become stronger. Today, one of our main priorities is supporting veterans and their families. Because war changes everyone's life, and it is important that those who defended the country feel care and support after returning. "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" is not just a sports competition, it is about restoring strength, about feeling like a team, about the faith that our defenders and all Ukrainians need so much.

- Mariana Narozhna, Head of the Social Development Group, Ladyzhyn, BF "MHP-Hromadi".

Serhii Koniushok, President of the Strongman Federation of Ukraine:

— In these competitions, there are no defeats. There are no "stronger" or "weaker" ones here. There is a team here — of veterans, military personnel, coaches, families, and entire communities. "Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" is a way to unite people around a common goal: to support those who return from the war, to give them faith and show that they are needed by society. When I see how every approach to the barbell or kettlebell is supported, I understand: this is true unity that makes us strong as a nation.

The "MHP Poruch" program acts as a comprehensive system of support for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It combines medical and psychological assistance, legal support, the creation of adapted workplaces, and veteran spaces. A separate area is sports and rehabilitation activities that help veterans regain strength and find new motivation. The program works constantly, 24/7, and proves that supporting defenders is not a one-time action, but systematic work, thanks to which a strong rear and a strong country are formed.

Strong country — strong rear

"Zvytyaha Neskorenykh" in Ladyzhyn proved: sport is a tool for recovery and therapy, and the support of the community and business makes this path possible. When military personnel, veterans, families, and businesses act together — a strong rear and a strong country are formed.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietySports