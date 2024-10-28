Invaders will deprive Ukrainians without russian passports of social protection from 2025 - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
From January 1, 2025, residents of the occupied territories without russian passports will lose access to social services. The occupiers are blackmailing the population, especially insulin-dependent citizens, who will not be able to receive their medications.
The occupiers are introducing forced passportization, depriving Ukrainians of social protection. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
Starting January 1, 2025, residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine who do not receive a russian passport will lose access to social services. This information is being actively disseminated by the russian media, and the occupation authorities are resorting to blackmail, endangering the lives of the most vulnerable groups of the population.
Insulin-dependent citizens will be particularly affected, as they will not be able to obtain the necessary medicines without changing their citizenship. Given the shortage of medicines in pharmacies, this puts them in a critical situation.
By the end of 2024, the kremlin plans to force all residents of the occupied territories over the age of 14 to obtain enemy passports. Failure of local collaborators to implement these plans prompted the occupiers to increase their threats.
Forced passportization is part of the terrorist country's strategy to change the demographic composition of the occupied territories and legitimize its control over Ukrainian lands.
