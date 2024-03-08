Interior Ministry shows video of first minutes after shelling of Kostyantynivka
Kyiv • UNN
Police paramedics provided first aid to a 43-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman who were injured in a Russian missile strike on Kostyantynivka that damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.
Law enforcement officers released a video of the first minutes after the shelling of Kostyantynivka. The footage shows police paramedics helping the victims, UNN reports.
Details
Yesterday, Russia struck the city with a KAB-500 guided missile. The explosion injured two civilians - a 43-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman - and hit them with glass.
Police paramedics provided first aid on the spot.
The destruction included 38 private houses and two apartment buildings, a medical facility, a boiler room, five civilian cars, and the power grid was cut off.
Donetsk region: enemy launches missile attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, hits a car with a drone in Chasovyi Yar29.02.24, 10:36 • 23095 views