Interior Ministry shows video of first minutes after shelling of Kostyantynivka

Law enforcement officers released a video of the first minutes after the shelling of Kostyantynivka. The footage shows police paramedics helping the victims, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, Russia struck the city with a KAB-500 guided missile. The explosion injured two civilians - a 43-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman - and hit them with glass.

Police paramedics provided first aid on the spot.

The destruction included 38 private houses and two apartment buildings, a medical facility, a boiler room, five civilian cars, and the power grid was cut off.

Donetsk region: enemy launches missile attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, hits a car with a drone in Chasovyi Yar