In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14629 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44804 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37357 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 199290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181606 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173620 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219597 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248892 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154706 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371531 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Interior Ministry shows video of first minutes after shelling of Kostyantynivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23263 views

Police paramedics provided first aid to a 43-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman who were injured in a Russian missile strike on Kostyantynivka that damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.

Interior Ministry shows video of first minutes after shelling of Kostyantynivka

Law enforcement officers released a video of the first minutes after the shelling of Kostyantynivka. The footage shows police paramedics helping the victims, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, Russia struck the city with a KAB-500 guided missile. The explosion injured two civilians - a 43-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman - and hit them with glass.

Police paramedics provided first aid on the spot.

The destruction included 38 private houses and two apartment buildings, a medical facility, a boiler room, five civilian cars, and the power grid was cut off.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Chasiv Yar
Kurakhovo
Konstantinovka
Donetsk
