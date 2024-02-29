Donetsk region: enemy launches missile attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, hits a car with a drone in Chasovyi Yar

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31167 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 115459 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72993 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 280995 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238145 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192738 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231761 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251723 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157741 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372180 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49218 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 115459 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 280995 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215070 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238145 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21011 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29037 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28888 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72151 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79243 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Donetsk region: enemy launches missile attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, hits a car with a drone in Chasovyi Yar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23095 views

Russian troops launched rocket attacks on several cities in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, damaging civilian infrastructure and killing or injuring several people - over 1800 attacks were recorded over the day.

Donetsk region: enemy launches missile attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, hits a car with a drone in Chasovyi Yar

In Donetsk region, Russian troops launched rocket attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove, dropped a UAV on Zhelanne, hit a civilian car with a drone in Chasovyi Yar. 1833 hostile attacks were recorded in the region, the regional police reported, according to UNN.

Details

"Russian troops struck 26 times at civilians, with a total of 1833 attacks recorded. The police have documented every war crime of the Russian Federation," the regional police said in a statement on social media.

According to the report, 17 settlements were under fire: the towns of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Starke, Ocheretyno, Bohoyavlenka, Zhelanne, Katerynivka, Nova Poltavka, Novoselivka Persha, Pereizne, Piskunivka, Rusyn Yar, Sokil, Solovyovo, Stepanivka.

The police said 64 civilian objects were damaged, including 30 residential buildings, three educational institutions, a cultural center, a post office, a bank, administrative buildings, an agricultural enterprise, and critical infrastructure:

▪️ Pokrovsk Russia attacked with four S-300 missiles, causing about 40 destructions, including 15 residential buildings.

▪️ Two civilians died as a result of artillery shelling - in Siversk and Pereyizne.

▪️ The occupiers dropped a KAB-500 guided missile on Zhelanne, injuring a person and damaging two private houses.

▪️ In Chasovyi Yar, Russian terrorists hit a civilian car with a drone. Two residents were injured.

▪️ Another person was wounded as a result of a rocket attack on Kurakhove.

▪️ An air strike on Novoselivka Persha destroyed a private house.

▪️ In Katerynivka, the enemy targeted an agricultural enterprise.

In addition, it was reported that a man was killed in Yampolivka earlier, on February 23, as a result of an enemy rocket hitting his house.

"In just 24 hours, Russians fired 26 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 173 people, including 26 children, were evacuated from the front line," Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, also noted on social media.

Russians shelled localities in Donetsk region yesterday: two people were killed and four wounded29.02.24, 09:20 • 28286 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Siversk
Chasiv Yar
Kurakhovo
S-300 missile system
Donetsk
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02