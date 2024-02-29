Russians shelled localities in Donetsk region yesterday: two people were killed and four wounded

On February 28, the Russian occupiers shelled Donetsk region again, killing two people in Siversk and Pereyizne and injuring four others. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the head of the Donetsk regional state administration.

On February 28, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Siversk and Pereyizne. - the statement reads.

In addition, 4 more people were wounded in the Donetsk region over the last day:

Chasiv Yar - two wounded;

The desired result is one wounded;

Kurakhove - one person was wounded.

