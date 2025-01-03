Instead of a bunch of different payments, there will be one: Shmyhal about the project of basic social assistance

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Instead of a bunch of different payments, there will be one: Shmyhal about the project of basic social assistance

Instead of a bunch of different payments, there will be one: Shmyhal about the project of basic social assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26062 views

Denys Shmyhal presented a plan to reform social policy, including a new system of social benefits and pension reform. Special attention is paid to supporting veterans through the creation of special spaces and medical services.

The government plans to launch a new social policy reform this year. A basic social assistance project will be implemented in Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting and explained the principle of this project, UNN reports.

"This year, the Government plans to launch a new social policy reform. In March, pensions will be indexed to support our pensioners. We are also planning to adopt legislation on the funded pension system to launch it next year," Shmyhal said.

He also said that Ukraine will implement a project of basic social assistance.

"Instead of a bunch of different payments for families in difficult life circumstances, we will introduce a single, but substantial payment," Shmyhal said.

Funded pension system to be introduced in 2026 - Ministry of Social Policy20.09.24, 17:00 • 13000 views

He also spoke about veteran policy.

"Rehabilitation. Treatment. Training. Work. Housing. Business. Respect. These are all components of the new veteran policy that we will actively develop and implement. Separately, in 2025, we plan to launch the first veteran spaces at the district level. We will continue to increase the number of veterans' support specialists who help them adapt and receive the necessary services," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister also said that individualized examination and treatment plans, chronic disease screening, and expanded psychological support would be launched for veterans in the healthcare sector.

Subsistence minimum in 2025: will it change compared to 202401.01.25, 01:00 • 22482 views

"We will also start launching veterans' care rooms, and outpatient rehabilitation units for veterans should appear in every community where there is a medical facility," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has identified the construction of a National Military Memorial Cemetery as one of its priorities.

"This year, it should be opened for the burial of fallen heroes," the prime minister added.

The National Military Memorial Cemetery will be built in 8 stages: how long will the construction last and at what stage will the crematorium be built12.04.24, 09:58 • 195427 views

Anna Murashko

Society Politics
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal

