Instead of a bunch of different payments, there will be one: Shmyhal about the project of basic social assistance

The government plans to launch a new social policy reform this year. A basic social assistance project will be implemented in Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting and explained the principle of this project, UNN reports.

"This year, the Government plans to launch a new social policy reform. In March, pensions will be indexed to support our pensioners. We are also planning to adopt legislation on the funded pension system to launch it next year," Shmyhal said.

He also said that Ukraine will implement a project of basic social assistance.

"Instead of a bunch of different payments for families in difficult life circumstances, we will introduce a single, but substantial payment," Shmyhal said.

He also spoke about veteran policy.

"Rehabilitation. Treatment. Training. Work. Housing. Business. Respect. These are all components of the new veteran policy that we will actively develop and implement. Separately, in 2025, we plan to launch the first veteran spaces at the district level. We will continue to increase the number of veterans' support specialists who help them adapt and receive the necessary services," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister also said that individualized examination and treatment plans, chronic disease screening, and expanded psychological support would be launched for veterans in the healthcare sector.

"We will also start launching veterans' care rooms, and outpatient rehabilitation units for veterans should appear in every community where there is a medical facility," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has identified the construction of a National Military Memorial Cemetery as one of its priorities.

"This year, it should be opened for the burial of fallen heroes," the prime minister added.

