Insider predicted how the long-awaited Usyk vs. Dubois fight will end

Mike Coppinger, a staff writer for The Ring magazine and a leading boxing insider, believes that Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk will once again secure an early victory over his opponent Daniel Dubois, writes UNN with reference to Coppinger's post on X.

Details

Usyk will win by knockout again this weekend, although I believe Dubois will be more competitive - Coppinger believes.

The journalist added that he is already looking forward to the legendary fight that will take place in the ring at Wembley Stadium.

Can't wait to be ringside at Wembley Stadium for The Ring heavyweight world title fight - Coppinger wrote on X.

Addition

On July 19, a rematch will take place between boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois for the undisputed world heavyweight title. The total prize fund for the fight will exceed $200 million, of which Usyk will receive $132.28 million, and Dubois – $71.22 million.

World boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk believes that Daniel Dubois deserves a rematch. Their second fight will take place on July 19 in London, with four main heavyweight belts at stake.