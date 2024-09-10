Inflation accelerated to 7.5%. Eggs and vegetables went up the most over the month

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 7.5% in August year-on-year from 5.4% in July, according to the State Statistics Service, UNN reports.

Details

In August this year, inflation in the consumer market amounted to 0.6% compared to July, and 4.9% since the beginning of the year. Core inflation in August was 0.7% compared to July, and 4.8% since the beginning of the year.

Prices for products and goods

In the consumer market, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.9% in August, up 6% year-on-year. Eggs and vegetables reportedly rose the most (by 7.1% and 5.2%) over the month. Prices for bread, sugar, pasta, processed cereals, sunflower oil, rice, meat and meat products, milk and dairy products, butter, soft drinks, fish and fish products increased by 2.4-0.7% in August. At the same time, prices for fruit fell by 7.4% over the month.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 0.8% in August, driven by a 1.4% rise in tobacco prices.

Clothing and footwear fell by 2.9% over the month, in particular, footwear by 3.4% and clothing by 2.4%.

Cost of services

Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels) increased by 0.2% over the month, with an annualized increase of 18.5%.

Transportation prices increased by 0.6% in August, mainly due to a 1.2% rise in car prices, a 0.6% rise in road passenger transport fares, and a 0.5% rise in fuel and oil prices. The year-on-year increase was 8.2%.

Education services went up by 0.3% over the month and by 11.8% over the year.

Prices in the healthcare sector grew by 1% in August and by 11.1% over the year.

The data excludes the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.