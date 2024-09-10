Inflation accelerated to 7.5%. Eggs and vegetables went up the most over the month

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117523 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120020 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195600 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152092 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152054 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142585 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196905 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185778 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 84619 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 60662 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 38706 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 67940 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 44902 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196905 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185778 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212625 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200816 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 1331 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149177 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148473 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152598 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143547 views
Actual
Inflation accelerated to 7.5%. Eggs and vegetables went up the most over the month

Inflation accelerated to 7.5%. Eggs and vegetables went up the most over the month

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15617 views

Consumer inflation in Ukraine increased to 7.5% y-o-y in August, up from 5.4% in July. Prices for food, utilities, and transportation increased, while clothing and footwear fell.

Consumer inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 7.5% in August year-on-year from 5.4% in July, according to the State Statistics Service, UNN reports.

Details

In August this year, inflation in the consumer market amounted to 0.6% compared to July, and 4.9% since the beginning of the year. Core inflation in August was 0.7% compared to July, and 4.8% since the beginning of the year.

Prices for products and goods

In the consumer market, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.9% in August, up 6% year-on-year. Eggs and vegetables reportedly rose the most (by 7.1% and 5.2%) over the month. Prices for bread, sugar, pasta, processed cereals, sunflower oil, rice, meat and meat products, milk and dairy products, butter, soft drinks, fish and fish products increased by 2.4-0.7% in August. At the same time, prices for fruit fell by 7.4% over the month.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 0.8% in August, driven by a 1.4% rise in tobacco prices.

Clothing and footwear fell by 2.9% over the month, in particular, footwear by 3.4% and clothing by 2.4%.

Cost of services

Prices for utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels) increased by 0.2% over the month, with an annualized increase of 18.5%.

Transportation prices increased by 0.6% in August, mainly due to a 1.2% rise in car prices, a 0.6% rise in road passenger transport fares, and a 0.5% rise in fuel and oil prices. The year-on-year increase was 8.2%.

Education services went up by 0.3% over the month and by 11.8% over the year.

Prices in the healthcare sector grew by 1% in August and by 11.1% over the year.

The data excludes the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) conducted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising