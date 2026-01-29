Incredible rescue by Benfica: Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a goal for the "Eagles" and kept them in the Champions League

$42.960.17
07:02 PM • 7486 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 11943 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 11140 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 11475 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 14975 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 17430 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13209 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24566 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24040 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27894 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Popular news
Zelenskyy revealed the situation with electricity and heating in the regions after new Russian strikes, Kyiv region has significant outagesJanuary 28, 12:56 PM • 3046 views
If Zelensky is indeed ready for a meeting, then we invite him to Moscow - Putin's aide UshakovJanuary 28, 01:09 PM • 4586 views
Khrystyna Soloviy surprised with her decision regarding the Stepan Higa memorial concert: what is the reason?PhotoJanuary 28, 03:18 PM • 3310 views
Neither hypothermia nor an icy apartment: Police reveal circumstances of 88-year-old woman's death in Kyiv's Podil districtPhoto05:00 PM • 3518 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 6458 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 33768 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 63002 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 90266 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 69647 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 88252 views
Incredible rescue by Benfica: Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a goal for the "Eagles" and kept them in the Champions League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Benfica's Ukrainian goalkeeper Trubin managed to score against Real Madrid and led his team to the next stage of the Champions League in the last seconds of the match.

Incredible rescue by Benfica: Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a goal for the "Eagles" and kept them in the Champions League

Lisbon's "Benfica" achieved the necessary result in a high-scoring Champions League match against Madrid's "Real" (4:2), securing their place in the tournament's playoffs. The team managed to make it into the top 24 best teams of the tournament, and this happened not without the help of Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, who plays for the "Eagles." This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Lisbon team hosted Real Madrid on their home ground, and there was only one task for the match – to win, and preferably by more than one goal. And even with such odds, the Portuguese had to hope that their other neighbors in the standings would falter in the last round of the first stage of the League and let them pass.

It is worth noting that the chances of José Mourinho's team for success were largely mathematical, but everything worked out perfectly.

Match chronology

In the 30th minute of the match, Kylian Mbappé scored for the Spanish club. However, the conceded goal did not break the "Eagles," and they managed to score twice against Thibaut Courtois before halftime.

First, 6 minutes after Mbappé's goal, Andreas Schjelderup equalized, and then in added time of the first half, Vangelis Pavlidis put "Benfica" ahead by converting a penalty.

After the break, the Portuguese did not lose their fervor and actively attacked until they managed to extend their lead over the "Blancos." The third goal against the Spaniards again came as a result of successful attacking actions by the same Schjelderup, who brilliantly shot past Real's goalkeeper into the near corner.

It is worth noting that the Portuguese scored the goal in the 54th minute. However, Mbappé responded to Schjelderup's brace with his own brace. The Real forward scored his second goal against Ukrainian Anatoliy Trubin in the 58th minute, making the score 3:2. This turn of events did not suit "Benfica" very well, and the "Eagles" went to score the 4th goal.

Another Ukrainian in the Portuguese team, Georgiy Sudakov, had a great chance to score, but the midfielder could not send the ball into Thibaut Courtois's left corner.

Eventually, help came from the least expected source. A few seconds before the end of the match, Trubin ran to a set piece near the opponent's goal. It turned out that Anatoliy was the quickest, won the aerial duel against Real's defenders, and skillfully sent the ball into the Madrid goal, putting a fat dot in this match. Thanks to this goal, the Portuguese were able to get into the top 24 best teams in the Champions League and qualified for the next stage, practically "jumping on the last wagon."

Ukrainian goalkeeper Lunin decided to leave Real Madrid: Media found out the reason27.01.26, 07:15 • 3590 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Real Madrid
Lisbon