Lisbon's "Benfica" achieved the necessary result in a high-scoring Champions League match against Madrid's "Real" (4:2), securing their place in the tournament's playoffs. The team managed to make it into the top 24 best teams of the tournament, and this happened not without the help of Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, who plays for the "Eagles." This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Lisbon team hosted Real Madrid on their home ground, and there was only one task for the match – to win, and preferably by more than one goal. And even with such odds, the Portuguese had to hope that their other neighbors in the standings would falter in the last round of the first stage of the League and let them pass.

It is worth noting that the chances of José Mourinho's team for success were largely mathematical, but everything worked out perfectly.

Match chronology

In the 30th minute of the match, Kylian Mbappé scored for the Spanish club. However, the conceded goal did not break the "Eagles," and they managed to score twice against Thibaut Courtois before halftime.

First, 6 minutes after Mbappé's goal, Andreas Schjelderup equalized, and then in added time of the first half, Vangelis Pavlidis put "Benfica" ahead by converting a penalty.

After the break, the Portuguese did not lose their fervor and actively attacked until they managed to extend their lead over the "Blancos." The third goal against the Spaniards again came as a result of successful attacking actions by the same Schjelderup, who brilliantly shot past Real's goalkeeper into the near corner.

It is worth noting that the Portuguese scored the goal in the 54th minute. However, Mbappé responded to Schjelderup's brace with his own brace. The Real forward scored his second goal against Ukrainian Anatoliy Trubin in the 58th minute, making the score 3:2. This turn of events did not suit "Benfica" very well, and the "Eagles" went to score the 4th goal.

Another Ukrainian in the Portuguese team, Georgiy Sudakov, had a great chance to score, but the midfielder could not send the ball into Thibaut Courtois's left corner.

Eventually, help came from the least expected source. A few seconds before the end of the match, Trubin ran to a set piece near the opponent's goal. It turned out that Anatoliy was the quickest, won the aerial duel against Real's defenders, and skillfully sent the ball into the Madrid goal, putting a fat dot in this match. Thanks to this goal, the Portuguese were able to get into the top 24 best teams in the Champions League and qualified for the next stage, practically "jumping on the last wagon."

