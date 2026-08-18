In Zimbabwe, the death toll from the ferry disaster on Lake Kariba has exceeded 90

In Zimbabwe, the death toll from the ferry disaster on Lake Kariba has risen to more than 90 after rescuers continued to find bodies. Local authorities reported this, UNN writes.

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The ferry capsized last Tuesday due to strong waves. According to the authorities, around 80 people were rescued, but several passengers are still considered missing.

The ferry was designed to carry 90 passengers, but according to one of the crew members, around 150 people may have been on board at the time of the accident. He told Zimbabwe's state broadcaster ZBC.

The search-and-rescue operation on Lake Kariba is ongoing, and the death toll may rise as more bodies are found.

The death toll from the boat accident in Zimbabwe has risen to 68