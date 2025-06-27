$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
06:15 AM • 1400 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+23°
1m/s
55%
750mm
In Zaporizhzhia, Russians dropped an aerial bomb: there is a victim

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the Huliaipole community in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring a 79-year-old man. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 333 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, including 8 airstrikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the Huliaipole community, injuring one person, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A 79-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Huliaipole community. Russians dropped an aerial bomb.

- Fedorov reported.

The injured person is receiving the necessary medical care, he added.

Addition

Over the past day, according to data from the head of the OVA, the occupiers launched 333 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy, among other things, carried out 8 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka. 45 reports of damage to houses, apartments, cars, and infrastructure objects were received.

