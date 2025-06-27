In Zaporizhzhia, Russians dropped an aerial bomb: there is a victim

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on the Huliaipole community, injuring one person, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

A 79-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Huliaipole community. Russians dropped an aerial bomb. - Fedorov reported.

The injured person is receiving the necessary medical care, he added.

Over the past day, according to data from the head of the OVA, the occupiers launched 333 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy, among other things, carried out 8 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, and Mala Tokmachka. 45 reports of damage to houses, apartments, cars, and infrastructure objects were received.