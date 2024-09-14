In Zaporizhzhia, a dead man was pulled out of the rubble of a house damaged by Russian shelling

In Zaporizhzhia region, a 48-year-old man died as a result of massive shelling by Russian troops of the Orikhiv community on the night of September 14. His body was taken out from under the rubble of a house damaged by enemy strikes. This was announced on Saturday by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

At night, due to massive Russian shelling, private houses of residents of the Orikhiv community were destroyed. Unfortunately, there are victims - rescuers pulled a man born in 1976 from the rubble - wrote Fedorov on Telegram.

