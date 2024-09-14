Russia-backed militants strike 317 times in Zaporizhzhia region over 24 hours

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 28, 10:28 PM • 48316 views
February 28, 10:53 PM • 75047 views
February 28, 11:39 PM • 71438 views
March 1, 12:46 AM • 45299 views
03:40 AM • 51992 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191777 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195043 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184182 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 211135 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 199484 views
UNN Lite
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148341 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 147716 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 151914 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 142926 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 159417 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25631 views

Enemy forces attacked Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, drones and artillery. Stepnohirsk, Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka and other settlements suffered the most, with residential buildings and infrastructure destroyed.

The occupiers struck 317 times in Zaporizhzhia region per day. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to information, the terrorist country's military continues to actively use various types of weapons, including air strikes and drones.

In particular, air strikes were conducted in Novoandriivka. In addition, 195 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne. Enemy troops also used multiple rocket launchers, firing five times at Gulyaypole, Robotyne and Malynivka.

In addition, Stepnohirsk, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Novopavlivka were hit by 115 artillery strikes.

There were 15 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, but fortunately, no civilians were injured.

Occupants shelled 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 337 times12.09.24, 07:24 • 21336 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

