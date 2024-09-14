Russia-backed militants strike 317 times in Zaporizhzhia region over 24 hours

The occupiers struck 317 times in Zaporizhzhia region per day. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to information, the terrorist country's military continues to actively use various types of weapons, including air strikes and drones.

In particular, air strikes were conducted in Novoandriivka. In addition, 195 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne. Enemy troops also used multiple rocket launchers, firing five times at Gulyaypole, Robotyne and Malynivka.

In addition, Stepnohirsk, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Novopavlivka were hit by 115 artillery strikes.

There were 15 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, but fortunately, no civilians were injured.

