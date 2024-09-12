Occupants shelled 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 337 times

Over the past day, Russian troops fired 337 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, 3 air strikes were carried out on Bilohirya and Novodanylivka. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

172 drones of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olgivske.

In addition, three attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Huliaipole, Novodanylivka and Preobrazhenka.

159 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaipol, Pryiutne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske.

There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.

