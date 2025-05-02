Six people are in the hospital, two in serious condition after the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has increased to 30, 6 remain in the hospital, two are in serious condition, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov announced on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

Two are in serious condition, and four more are in moderate condition. People injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia continue to seek medical attention at the regional center's hospital - Fedorov said.

According to him, 24 people will be treated at home after receiving medical care. Six remain in the hospital under the supervision of doctors. Two - a man and a woman - are in serious condition.

According to the State Emergency Service, emergency rescue operations have now been completed in Zaporizhzhia.

"As of 07:00 on May 2, the number of injured increased to 29 citizens. Rescuers unblocked 3 people from under the rubble of the house. Preliminary information about the death of one person was refuted: the man came to his senses. The number of victims is being clarified," the State Emergency Service reported.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 22 people, including 2 children.