In Zaporizhzhia, 42 were injured as a result of the Russian strike, 14 are in the hospital, including children and a pregnant woman

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 42 people were injured, 14 of them are in the hospital, including a pregnant woman and five children, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.

As a result of yesterday's attack, 42 people were injured. 14 are currently in the hospital. Among them is a pregnant woman. Her condition is assessed by doctors as moderate. Five children are in the same condition. They have mine-explosive injuries, concussion, bruises, and cut wounds - Fedorov wrote.

"Four patients are in serious condition. All of them have been operated on. One of them, a 67-year-old man, is currently in intensive care," Fedorov said.

