In Zaporizhzhia, 34 people, including three children, were injured as a result of enemy shelling - OVA

In Zaporizhzhia, 34 people, including three children, were injured as a result of enemy shelling on August 30. There were also interruptions in electricity and gas supply, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia, on the night of August 30, the enemy wounded at least 34 people. Unfortunately, one person died. Among the wounded were also three children. These are boys aged 9 and 10, as well as a 16-year-old girl - Fedorov noted.

According to Fedorov, eight people are currently in the hospital, two of whom are in serious condition. Two children are in moderate condition.

Currently, eight people continue to be in the hospital. Among them are a 61-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, who are currently in serious condition. Also, two children are in moderate condition, to whom our doctors provide all necessary medical care. It is worth emphasizing that these are not all our residents who are in hospitals after massive enemy shelling. In total, 45 people are in city and regional hospitals. These are those who were wounded after massive enemy shelling - Fedorov emphasized.

According to Fedorov, for some time 25,000 subscribers were without electricity, but now this problem has been resolved. Also, 108 subscribers remain without gas supply.

After the shelling, the power transmission line and gas supply were damaged. At the peak of the outage, 25,000 subscribers were without electricity. Closer to night, all 25,000 subscribers were powered and electricity was supplied. As for gas, 108 subscribers continue to be disconnected. These are mostly houses around the epicenter of the explosion. All services are working, gas supply will be restored in the near future - added the head of the OVA.

Addition

As a result of massive strikes by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, one person died, and 37 more were injured. During the day, the enemy carried out almost 400 attacks on 16 settlements in the region.