In Zaporizhzhia, 34 people, including three children, were injured as a result of enemy shelling - OVA

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 18663 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 47347 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 71885 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 87591 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 104413 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 251529 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 110013 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84911 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98978 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 318720 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2m/s
36%
746mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 12828 views
During the day, the Unmanned Systems Forces hit 636 Russian targetsPhotoAugust 31, 12:56 AM • 11469 views
Brazil calls for BRICS summit over US 'trade threats'August 31, 01:43 AM • 5202 views
Kherson region received million-dollar generators from the USA for heating and hospitalsAugust 31, 02:01 AM • 8076 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 11356 views
Russian army lost 810 servicemen and 27 artillery systems: enemy losses per day - General StaffAugust 31, 04:31 AM • 3774 views
Magnetic storms expected on September 2 due to plasma ejection on the Sun04:55 AM • 8942 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 94403 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 223718 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 226342 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 318725 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 267590 views
Actual people
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
China
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 106367 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 239243 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 262661 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 259842 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 239963 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

In Zaporizhzhia, 34 people, including three children, were injured as a result of enemy shelling - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

In Zaporizhzhia on August 30, 34 people, including three children, were injured by enemy shelling. There were also interruptions in electricity and gas supply, and one person died.

In Zaporizhzhia, 34 people, including three children, were injured as a result of enemy shelling - OVA

In Zaporizhzhia, 34 people, including three children, were injured as a result of enemy shelling on August 30. There were also interruptions in electricity and gas supply, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia, on the night of August 30, the enemy wounded at least 34 people. Unfortunately, one person died. Among the wounded were also three children. These are boys aged 9 and 10, as well as a 16-year-old girl

- Fedorov noted.

According to Fedorov, eight people are currently in the hospital, two of whom are in serious condition. Two children are in moderate condition.

Currently, eight people continue to be in the hospital. Among them are a 61-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, who are currently in serious condition. Also, two children are in moderate condition, to whom our doctors provide all necessary medical care. It is worth emphasizing that these are not all our residents who are in hospitals after massive enemy shelling. In total, 45 people are in city and regional hospitals. These are those who were wounded after massive enemy shelling

- Fedorov emphasized.

According to Fedorov, for some time 25,000 subscribers were without electricity, but now this problem has been resolved. Also, 108 subscribers remain without gas supply.

After the shelling, the power transmission line and gas supply were damaged. At the peak of the outage, 25,000 subscribers were without electricity. Closer to night, all 25,000 subscribers were powered and electricity was supplied. As for gas, 108 subscribers continue to be disconnected. These are mostly houses around the epicenter of the explosion. All services are working, gas supply will be restored in the near future

- added the head of the OVA.

Addition

As a result of massive strikes by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts, one person died, and 37 more were injured. During the day, the enemy carried out almost 400 attacks on 16 settlements in the region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia