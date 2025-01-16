In Vinnytsia region volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military

From October to January, employees of the service unit in Ladyzhyn, together with colleagues from other regions of the Vinnytsia Hub of MHP, made and handed over 100 stoves to the defenders, UNN reports.

Details

It is specified that the heat generators are made from used fire extinguishers. They work on trench candles, which provide long-term burning with minimal resources. The military uses these stoves to heat dugouts and cook food.

"The defenders highly appreciated the work of the Hub's staff, as these stoves are easy to use - mobile, compact and easy to transport. They can be taken with them on missions or installed in shelters," the statement reads.

"My comrades and I are sincerely grateful for the stoves! These are not just appliances, they are our little helpers on the front line. Warmth in the dugouts and the ability to cook are a great help when you have to live in difficult conditions and work seven days a week. Every day we are at the positions, and these stoves make our stay more comfortable. Warming up around them, we feel the warmth of your hearts, support and care. This is very important to us. Thank you for not forgetting and always being there for us, even at a distance. Your warmth is with us!" - said defender Andriy Oryshchak.

For the Vinnytsia Hub staff, this initiative has become an important part of supporting the frontline. Even after work, people work to help those who are defending Ukraine, putting the warmth of their hearts into each stove.

"The war is on, and we all realize how important it is to support our defenders now. The guys have no days off and are on the front line every day. We do our best to make them feel our support and care. Each stove is a piece of our care and gratitude for their courage and dedication," says Oksana Havryliuk, logistics specialist at MHP's grain product and project initiator

Addendum

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company employs over 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 5 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP Community Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Next door program to provide individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, their families and those waiting for loved ones to return from the front.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.