In Vinnytsia region volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126515 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115475 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123512 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124849 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155649 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107929 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152822 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104138 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113733 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106219 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 30795 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114321 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112218 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 29142 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126515 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155649 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181958 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171411 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112218 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114321 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129749 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147372 views
In Vinnytsia region volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49074 views

In the Vinnytsia region, volunteers made and delivered one hundred stoves to the military.

From October to January, employees of the service unit in Ladyzhyn, together with colleagues from other regions of the Vinnytsia Hub of MHP, made and handed over 100 stoves to the defenders, UNN reports.

Details

It is specified that the heat generators are made from used fire extinguishers. They work on trench candles, which provide long-term burning with minimal resources. The military uses these stoves to heat dugouts and cook food.

"The defenders highly appreciated the work of the Hub's staff, as these stoves are easy to use - mobile, compact and easy to transport. They can be taken with them on missions or installed in shelters," the statement reads.

"My comrades and I are sincerely grateful for the stoves! These are not just appliances, they are our little helpers on the front line. Warmth in the dugouts and the ability to cook are a great help when you have to live in difficult conditions and work seven days a week. Every day we are at the positions, and these stoves make our stay more comfortable. Warming up around them, we feel the warmth of your hearts, support and care. This is very important to us. Thank you for not forgetting and always being there for us, even at a distance. Your warmth is with us!" - said defender Andriy Oryshchak.

For the Vinnytsia Hub staff, this initiative has become an important part of supporting the frontline. Even after work, people work to help those who are defending Ukraine, putting the warmth of their hearts into each stove.

"The war is on, and we all realize how important it is to support our defenders now. The guys have no days off and are on the front line every day. We do our best to make them feel our support and care. Each stove is a piece of our care and gratitude for their courage and dedication," says Oksana Havryliuk, logistics specialist at MHP's grain product and project initiator

Addendum

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. The company employs over 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes. 

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 5 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center. 

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP Community Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Next door program to provide individual support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, their families and those waiting for loved ones to return from the front.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
ukraineUkraine

