In Vinnytsia and Frankivsk, the band "Kurgan & Agregat" was banned from holding charity concerts due to swearing

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 47136 views

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 50268 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 156796 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 59690 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 58469 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 42598 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 30894 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 81306 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35421 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 74008 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 27993 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 32104 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 25547 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 37225 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 63314 views
The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 23002 views

12:24 PM • 47140 views

May 19, 09:01 AM • 156800 views

Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 81307 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 255596 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 9658 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 11118 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 64412 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 110332 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 196929 views
Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

In Vinnytsia and Frankivsk, the band "Kurgan & Agregat" was banned from holding charity concerts due to swearing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 952 views

The band "Kurgan & Agregat" announced the cancellation of their charity concerts in Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk due to profanity in the songs. The musicians are looking for new locations.

In Vinnytsia and Frankivsk, the band "Kurgan & Agregat" was banned from holding charity concerts due to swearing

Amil Nasirov from the band "Kurgan & Agregat" stated that in Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk they were forbidden to hold their charity concerts, where they raise funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine because of obscene words in songs, UNN reports. 

Details

Amil reported on Instagram that the band had planned charity concerts at PIROGOV SKY in Vinnytsia and the Potocki Palace in Ivano-Frankivsk, but they were canceled due to the presence of obscene words in the songs. 

So, you know that we are currently on a charity tour, we are raising money, as always, for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We had a concert planned in Vinnytsia at PIROGOV SKY and in Ivano-Frankivsk at the Potocki Palace. It was agreed with the locations, and then the locations suddenly come out to us and say that they are forbidden to hold the concert, because we curse and it is not allowed. In Vinnytsia, the story is very interesting, because someone went and snitched that last year at the concert, we raffled off a song with swear words for a donation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and we were simply forbidden to hold the concert

- said Amil.

Amil reminded that last year at a concert in Vinnytsia, more than half a million hryvnias were collected, and in Frankivsk 700 thousand UAH in an hour and a half.  

That is, the Potocki Palace and PIROGOV SKY locations, knowing that it is a charity concert, that money will be collected for the army, just don't give a f*ck

- said the artist. 

The band was outraged that the locations did not refuse immediately, but initially agreed to their performances, ticket sales were launched and now they have been canceled due to swear words in the songs.  The Potocki Palace has already reacted to the artist's statement. They stated that the palace territory is the host, not the organizer of the concert. 

PIK "Palace" does not communicate with artists, so a priori we could not voice this requirement to them. We emphasize that we lease the concert venue to a concert company that directly organizes performances

- stated in KP PIK. 

Amil thanked the Potocki Palace for the explanation and noted that they are looking for who initiated the cancellation of the concert in Ivano-Frankivsk. The band is also looking for a new location to move the concert. PIROGOV SKY in Vinnytsia has not yet reacted. 

Addition 

Last year, the police of Odesa region drew up an administrative protocol on the singer Khrystyna Soloviy for using obscene language, who during her performance at the "videлкаfest" festival in Chornomorsk called the former name of the city "complete h**ney".                 

The Illichivsk court acquitted the singer Khrystyna Soloviy, who was accused of petty hooliganism for swearing from the stage of the "Виделкаfest" festival in Chornomorsk at the end of July, when the singer called the former name of the city "complete h**ney".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCulture
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Ivano-Frankivsk
