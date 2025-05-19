In Vinnytsia and Frankivsk, the band "Kurgan & Agregat" was banned from holding charity concerts due to swearing

Amil Nasirov from the band "Kurgan & Agregat" stated that in Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk they were forbidden to hold their charity concerts, where they raise funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine because of obscene words in songs, UNN reports.

Details

Amil reported on Instagram that the band had planned charity concerts at PIROGOV SKY in Vinnytsia and the Potocki Palace in Ivano-Frankivsk, but they were canceled due to the presence of obscene words in the songs.

So, you know that we are currently on a charity tour, we are raising money, as always, for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We had a concert planned in Vinnytsia at PIROGOV SKY and in Ivano-Frankivsk at the Potocki Palace. It was agreed with the locations, and then the locations suddenly come out to us and say that they are forbidden to hold the concert, because we curse and it is not allowed. In Vinnytsia, the story is very interesting, because someone went and snitched that last year at the concert, we raffled off a song with swear words for a donation to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and we were simply forbidden to hold the concert - said Amil.

Amil reminded that last year at a concert in Vinnytsia, more than half a million hryvnias were collected, and in Frankivsk 700 thousand UAH in an hour and a half.

That is, the Potocki Palace and PIROGOV SKY locations, knowing that it is a charity concert, that money will be collected for the army, just don't give a f*ck - said the artist.

The band was outraged that the locations did not refuse immediately, but initially agreed to their performances, ticket sales were launched and now they have been canceled due to swear words in the songs. The Potocki Palace has already reacted to the artist's statement. They stated that the palace territory is the host, not the organizer of the concert.

PIK "Palace" does not communicate with artists, so a priori we could not voice this requirement to them. We emphasize that we lease the concert venue to a concert company that directly organizes performances - stated in KP PIK.

Amil thanked the Potocki Palace for the explanation and noted that they are looking for who initiated the cancellation of the concert in Ivano-Frankivsk. The band is also looking for a new location to move the concert. PIROGOV SKY in Vinnytsia has not yet reacted.

Addition

Last year, the police of Odesa region drew up an administrative protocol on the singer Khrystyna Soloviy for using obscene language, who during her performance at the "videлкаfest" festival in Chornomorsk called the former name of the city "complete h**ney".

The Illichivsk court acquitted the singer Khrystyna Soloviy, who was accused of petty hooliganism for swearing from the stage of the "Виделкаfest" festival in Chornomorsk at the end of July, when the singer called the former name of the city "complete h**ney".