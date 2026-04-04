In Vinnytsia, a man attacked two TCR military personnel with a knife - recruitment center

In Vinnytsia, a man attacked two TCR servicemen with a knife during a document check, and they were taken to the hospital, the Vinnytsia Regional TCR reported on Saturday on Facebook, writes UNN.

The Vinnytsia TCR reports that, according to preliminary information, today, during mobilization measures by servicemen of one of the DTCR, in cooperation with the National Police, a citizen was stopped. The servicemen introduced themselves and tried to check the documents of the citizen, who suddenly pulled out a knife and inflicted several stab wounds on two servicemen. - reported the TCR.

After further clarification of the circumstances, it was found that the civilian citizen has been a violator of military registration since 2025.

The injured servicemen were promptly taken to a medical facility. As of now, one of the servicemen is in a moderately severe condition and is in the intensive care unit. The condition of the other is assessed as satisfactory. - the TCR message says.

Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene, the circumstances of the incident are being investigated, and investigative actions are underway.

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