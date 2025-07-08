In Uzhhorod, a man beat a girl and fell from a seventh-floor window while escaping from the police

The police in Uzhhorod received a report that a girl was being illegally held in an apartment. While trying to escape from law enforcement officers, the man who was in the apartment fell from the seventh-floor window, a UNN journalist was informed by the Zakarpattia Oblast police.

In Uzhhorod, the police received an anonymous report that a girl was being illegally held in an apartment. Patrol officers responded to the call and tried to enter the premises on the seventh floor. At that time, the man went out onto the balcony, then climbed over to the neighbors, caught on an air conditioner, lost his grip, and fell. - reported the police.

The police also reported that the man was hospitalized, and there is no immediate threat to his life.

An investigation into this situation is currently underway - added the police.

Addition

In the village of Bilky, Zakarpattia Oblast, a 70-year-old local resident is suspected of having illegally held his 68-year-old wife for more than ten days, chaining her to furniture in the summer kitchen.

In Uzhhorod, a man tried to kidnap his ex-wife by forcing her into a car. The woman escaped, injuring her hand, and the assailant was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.