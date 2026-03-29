In Ukraine, trains with passengers stopped due to a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation

On March 29, due to massive drone attacks across almost the entire territory of Ukraine, passenger trains were forced to stop on their way to their destinations. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Trains were stopped in fields, near forests, and at small stations out of necessity, so as not to expose passengers to danger. People were asked to get dressed and leave the carriages.

Thus, the train, connecting "Kyiv-Kryvyi Rih", was stopped three times to evacuate passengers.

On social networks, Ukrainians are actively sharing footage from their trips. In the vast majority, people stand with their personal belongings near the carriages and wait for the danger to pass. Some, to escape the cold, even throw blankets over their outerwear.

In total, a number of trains are currently arriving at their destinations with delays. Among them are trains "Dnipro - Odesa", "Kyiv - Mykolaiv", "Przemyśl - Kyiv", "Kyiv - Vienna", "Chełm - Kyiv", "Uzhhorod - Dnipro", "Kyiv - Warsaw", "Kyiv - Chop".

Recall

On the night of March 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with a "Kinzhal" missile and 442 attack UAVs. Hits of 16 drones were recorded at 7 locations and debris falling at 14 locations.