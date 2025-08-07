$41.610.07
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Ukraine, since spring, there have been 33 cases of snake bites: where and how many people were affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

Over four months of 2025, 33 appeals due to snake bites were recorded in Ukraine, which is 25 cases less than last year. Among the victims were nine children, all received assistance.

In Ukraine, since spring, there have been 33 cases of snake bites: where and how many people were affected

Since spring, 33 snakebite cases have been recorded in Ukraine, which is 25 fewer cases than last year, with nine children among the victims, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to the Public Health Center, from April to July 2025, 33 requests for medical assistance due to snakebites were registered in Ukraine. This is 25 cases less than in the same period last year. Among the victims are nine children.

- reported the PHC.

The lives and health of the victims, as indicated, are currently not in danger — all received proper medical care.

Snakebites were recorded in the following regions:

  • Lviv region - 24 cases;
    • Zhytomyr region - 7 cases;
      • Zakarpattia region - 1 case;
        • Kirovohrad region - 1 case.

          How to protect yourself

          Snakes can be found in swampy areas, on overgrown banks of reservoirs, in mountains, steppes, or forests. To protect yourself, the PHC advises:

          • when going into nature, wear thick pants and tuck them into high boots;
            • before sitting on a stone, log, or brushwood, tap them with a stick - this will help scare the snake and drive it out of its hiding place;
              • if you see a snake - do not make sudden movements and let it crawl away calmly.

                Julia Shramko

                SocietyHealth
                Lviv Oblast
                Zhytomyr Oblast
                Kirovohrad Oblast
                Zakarpattia Oblast
                Ukraine