In Ukraine, the average monthly salary decreased by almost 2,000 hryvnias - PFU

The Pension Fund of Ukraine recorded a sharp decrease in the average salary (income) indicator in Ukraine, which is taken into account for calculating pensions. In July, the figures decreased to almost two thousand hryvnias, writes UNN with reference to the PFU.

Details

According to the PFU, the official salary in July was 20,455.65 hryvnias, which is 1,981.41 hryvnias less than in June (22,336.81 hryvnias).

At the same time, the salary was 17.9% higher than in July last year (17,346.90 hryvnias).

In July, inflation in Ukraine fell to 14.1%. Thus, the real salary increased by approximately 3.8% over the year.

Addition

In June 2025, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recorded a record increase in the average salary for calculating pensions to UAH 22,336. This is the largest monthly increase in recent times, which will affect future pension accruals.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a decision to transfer pension funds of internally displaced persons who have not used accounts or undergone identification for more than a year to the Pension Fund of Ukraine for safekeeping. The right to these funds remains fully with pensioners, who can receive them after undergoing identification.