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In the United States, a court overturned Trump's ban on media outlets in the White House and ordered access to be restored

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A federal court ruled Trump's ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico unconstitutional. The administration must immediately restore the journalists' press passes.

In the United States, a court overturned Trump's ban on media outlets in the White House and ordered access to be restored

A federal judge on Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to restore White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico, ruling that his ban on the three media outlets was unconstitutional. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

U.S. District Judge Tim Kelly issued the ruling in a case brought by the news organizations challenging the ban announced by the Republican president on September 18.

Kelly ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the press passes to the media outlets and barred officials from enforcing the ban for 14 days. The judge rejected the government’s claim that the ban was motivated by national security concerns.

"The record contains no factual support for defendants’ contention that revoking plaintiffs’ permanent passes would in fact protect national security or that national security would be threatened if the Court ordered their passes reinstated while this case is litigated," he said, adding that Trump himself had stated that the ban was related to the media outlets’ materials’ "likely lack of truthfulness and negative character."

The White House and media representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump previously said on social media that these media outlets "should not be allowed to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES." The U.S. Department of Justice, meanwhile, sought to justify the ban on national security grounds.

Addendum

CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a lawsuit in federal court in Washington on Monday. They argue that the ban violates the freedoms of speech and of the press guaranteed by the First Amendment, as well as the right to due process. The media outlets asked the court to temporarily lift the restrictions and restore their access to the White House.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Kelly said that two decisions by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirm journalists’ right to due process before their press passes are revoked. According to him, the White House appears not to have given the three media outlets a meaningful opportunity to challenge the decision.

A Justice Department attorney said that the administration had provided sufficient justification in letters sent to the media outlets on Tuesday. However, Kelly noted that they were sent only after the passes had been revoked and the lawsuit filed. In court filings, the Justice Department also argued that access to the White House is a privilege, not a right, and that the president has the authority to restrict it for media outlets.

Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from accessing the White House18.09.26, 22:37 • 8820 views

Olga Rozgon

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