In the temporarily occupied territories, new cases of pressure from Russian occupiers are being recorded against residents who refused to participate in the so-called "elections." This is reported by the resistance movement "ATESH," writes UNN.

Details

According to activists, men are most often persecuted. They are summoned for "interrogations," subjected to psychological pressure, and forced to sign contracts with the Russian armed forces.

Security forces check the lists of those who voted and contact those who did not. People are intimidated with consequences for "non-participation" in the voting, forced to give explanations, and sometimes offered to sign a contract with the Russian army as an "alternative."

This is not the first case of such pressure, which indicates that residents in the temporarily occupied territories do not recognize the occupation authorities and refuse to participate in staged "elections." - ATESH adds.

ATESH scouted a defense plant in Russia's Smolensk region, where solid-propellant missile bodies and armor elements are manufactured.