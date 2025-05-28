In the Russian army, officers are taught how to handle prison contingent - GUR

$41.680.11
47.310.02
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7634 views

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 19820 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 60512 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41175 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 76975 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 139752 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109071 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107093 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156894 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228019 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 42171 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 42375 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM • 40112 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 27657 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 18168 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 76975 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 106005 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 112295 views

Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 139752 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 220049 views
UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 18727 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 32103 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 38514 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 107445 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 108050 views
In the Russian army, officers are taught how to handle prison contingent - GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports on the training of officers of the Russian army in the rules of dealing with prisoners. This is due to the increasing number of prisoners in the occupation forces.

In the Russian army, officers are taught how to handle prison contingent - GUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine learned that officers of the Russian army are being taught the rules of dealing with the prison contingent - "blatnyye", "muzhiki", "kozly", "petukhi", which the GUR reported in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to a significant increase in the number of prisoners in the Russian occupation army, the aggressor state has launched a large-scale campaign to adapt the command staff to the specifics of working with the criminal contingent. Methodological materials created for conducting educational work with "zeks" are being distributed in the units of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The manuals teach deputy commanders to decipher prison tattoos, analyze nicknames and the hierarchy "in the zone", explain the rules of conduct with "authorities", etc., - the GUR reported.

According to intelligence, the authors of the rules of dealing with bandits in the ranks of the Russian army admit: "the usual management mechanisms do not work in such groups, so Russian commanders must look for a separate approach to the prisoners in order to build discipline."

"The increase in the number of "zeks" in the ranks of the Russian occupation forces has led to an increase in the number of internal conflicts and armed clashes between prisoners and other groups of military personnel participating in the criminal war against Ukraine," the GUR also stated.

As the GUR noted, this campaign to re-educate Russian officers testifies to the deepening criminalization of the army of the aggressor state.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Ukraine
Brent
$63.97
Bitcoin
$108,855.80
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,339.30
Ethereum
$2,640.31