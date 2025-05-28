In the Russian army, officers are taught how to handle prison contingent - GUR

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine learned that officers of the Russian army are being taught the rules of dealing with the prison contingent - "blatnyye", "muzhiki", "kozly", "petukhi", which the GUR reported in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to a significant increase in the number of prisoners in the Russian occupation army, the aggressor state has launched a large-scale campaign to adapt the command staff to the specifics of working with the criminal contingent. Methodological materials created for conducting educational work with "zeks" are being distributed in the units of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. The manuals teach deputy commanders to decipher prison tattoos, analyze nicknames and the hierarchy "in the zone", explain the rules of conduct with "authorities", etc., - the GUR reported.

According to intelligence, the authors of the rules of dealing with bandits in the ranks of the Russian army admit: "the usual management mechanisms do not work in such groups, so Russian commanders must look for a separate approach to the prisoners in order to build discipline."

"The increase in the number of "zeks" in the ranks of the Russian occupation forces has led to an increase in the number of internal conflicts and armed clashes between prisoners and other groups of military personnel participating in the criminal war against Ukraine," the GUR also stated.

As the GUR noted, this campaign to re-educate Russian officers testifies to the deepening criminalization of the army of the aggressor state.