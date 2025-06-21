On the Novopavlivka axis, the enemy is trying to develop an offensive - OSGT "Khortytsia"

On the Novopavlivka direction, heavy battles continue, the enemy is trying to realize numerical superiority and develop an offensive, reported the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is concentrating offensive efforts in the areas of Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Komar, Shevchenkove, and Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast. Heavy battles are ongoing; the enemy is trying to realize its numerical superiority and develop the offensive. - reported the OSGT "Khortytsia".

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, Russian attacks, as indicated, were concentrated near Stupochky, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dylyivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and in Toretsk. "No loss of our positions was allowed," emphasized the OSGT "Khortytsia."

"In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to realize numerical superiority and break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, Koptieve, Razine, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka," the report states. Using three armored combat vehicles, the enemy, as indicated, tried to advance in the direction of Novooleanivka and Novotoretske. As a result of fire damage, according to the report, enemy armored vehicles were damaged and destroyed. Also, the invaders, as noted, attacked our positions near Udachne, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka. "The enemy continues to accumulate forces for further attacks. The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation," emphasized the OSGT "Khortytsia."

