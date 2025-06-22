In the night attack on Odesa region, infrastructure facilities were affected: an ambulance station, a garage, and a residential building caught fire

On the night of Sunday, June 22, Russian troops launched another attack on the Odesa region using attack drones. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at several facilities, including on the territory of an emergency medical station. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service in Telegram.

Details

According to the report, drones hit infrastructure facilities in the southern part of the region. The premises of the medical station, a garage with a vehicle, and one of the neighboring residential buildings caught fire.

The fires were promptly extinguished by rescuers and the local fire department. There were no casualties among the population.

The air raid alert in the region was declared at 03:21, when the Air Force recorded the launch of kamikaze drones from the Black Sea in the direction of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, and lasted for more than half an hour.

