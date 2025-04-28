A 44-year-old man has been detained in the Lviv region on suspicion of sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl.

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3292 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 9798 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 7226 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 10299 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 15816 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 16110 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 11709 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 17080 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 64392 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57283 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
23%
758 mm
Popular news

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 19195 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 13372 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 11166 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 23696 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23056 views
Publications

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 15803 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 16100 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 17072 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 64385 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 166361 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Italy

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 3876 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 23428 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 24043 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 139381 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 54003 views
Actual

Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

A 44-year-old man has been detained in the Lviv region on suspicion of sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1706 views

In the Lviv region, a 44-year-old man is suspected of sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl: he has been detained.

A 44-year-old man has been detained in the Lviv region on suspicion of sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl.

A 44-year-old man has been detained in the Lviv region on suspicion of sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl. He faces up to 6 years in prison, the GUNP in the region reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to police, the perpetrator, a 44-year-old man, met a 12-year-old girl on a social network. "For several days during the correspondence, he sent the child photo and video files of a sexual nature, as well as made indecent proposals and tried to organize a personal meeting in order to satisfy his sexual needs," the statement said.

As the police pointed out, fortunately, the girl had a trusting relationship with her mother and told her about her new acquaintance. The woman, in turn, reported it to the police.

"So, when the perpetrator "agreed" with the child to meet, he was already awaited at the scene by criminal police officers and investigators," the police said.

It is noted that the child was not injured.

The person involved has been detained. He was informed of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 156-1 (Harassment of a child for sexual purposes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is in custody by court order.

I urge you not to be afraid and report: educational ombudsman on sexual harassment at universities12.02.25, 18:25 • 110319 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Brent
$65.11
Bitcoin
$93,972.30
S&P 500
$5,520.50
Tesla
$285.54
Газ TTF
$32.38
Золото
$3,304.09
Ethereum
$1,783.68