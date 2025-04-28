A 44-year-old man has been detained in the Lviv region on suspicion of sexually harassing a 12-year-old girl. He faces up to 6 years in prison, the GUNP in the region reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to police, the perpetrator, a 44-year-old man, met a 12-year-old girl on a social network. "For several days during the correspondence, he sent the child photo and video files of a sexual nature, as well as made indecent proposals and tried to organize a personal meeting in order to satisfy his sexual needs," the statement said.

As the police pointed out, fortunately, the girl had a trusting relationship with her mother and told her about her new acquaintance. The woman, in turn, reported it to the police.

"So, when the perpetrator "agreed" with the child to meet, he was already awaited at the scene by criminal police officers and investigators," the police said.

It is noted that the child was not injured.

The person involved has been detained. He was informed of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 3 of Article 156-1 (Harassment of a child for sexual purposes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to six years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is in custody by court order.

