In the Kyiv region, sappers of the State Emergency Service neutralized the warhead of a Russian Kh-101 missile
Kyiv • UNN
Debris from an Kh-101 missile, found in the Kyiv region, was safely removed by State Emergency Service specialists for further disposal. Rescuers urge caution with missile and UAV debris.
Experts of the rapid response center of the State Emergency Service discovered and safely removed fragments of an X-101 missile found in the field. They have already been removed for further destruction. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.
Details
Kyiv region: sappers of the State Emergency Service removed the warhead of a Russian X-101 missile in the field. Specialists of the Mobile Rescue Center of Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine transported it for further safe destruction
The State Emergency Service called on Ukrainians to be extremely careful: do not approach or touch the detected fragments of downed missiles or UAVs. Instead, you should immediately call the 101 service.
