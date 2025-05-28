In the Kyiv region, sappers of the State Emergency Service neutralized the warhead of a Russian Kh-101 missile

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 10762 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 32204 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 58454 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 100394 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 75197 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 84072 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 160908 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 70781 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166581 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 215794 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
91%
745mm
Popular news

Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

01:09 PM • 5536 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50509 views

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

01:55 PM • 19580 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 82769 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 23098 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 83209 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 166567 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 178582 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 183387 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 215782 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Actual places

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 50870 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 119971 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 60788 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 64705 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 131416 views
Actual

Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

In the Kyiv region, sappers of the State Emergency Service neutralized the warhead of a Russian Kh-101 missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

Debris from an Kh-101 missile, found in the Kyiv region, was safely removed by State Emergency Service specialists for further disposal. Rescuers urge caution with missile and UAV debris.

In the Kyiv region, sappers of the State Emergency Service neutralized the warhead of a Russian Kh-101 missile

Experts of the rapid response center of the State Emergency Service discovered and safely removed fragments of an X-101 missile found in the field. They have already been removed for further destruction. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

Kyiv region: sappers of the State Emergency Service removed the warhead of a Russian X-101 missile in the field. Specialists of the Mobile Rescue Center of Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine transported it for further safe destruction

- the message says.

The State Emergency Service called on Ukrainians to be extremely careful: do not approach or touch the detected fragments of downed missiles or UAVs. Instead, you should immediately call the 101 service.

SES: "The rule of two walls" does not guarantee safety - Ukrainians are urged to use shelters28.05.25, 17:46 • 1816 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarKyiv
Kh-101
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Brent
$64.46
Bitcoin
$107,684.60
S&P 500
$5,908.83
Tesla
$362.68
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,322.35
Ethereum
$2,652.65