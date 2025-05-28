In the Kyiv region, sappers of the State Emergency Service neutralized the warhead of a Russian Kh-101 missile

Experts of the rapid response center of the State Emergency Service discovered and safely removed fragments of an X-101 missile found in the field. They have already been removed for further destruction. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

Kyiv region: sappers of the State Emergency Service removed the warhead of a Russian X-101 missile in the field. Specialists of the Mobile Rescue Center of Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine transported it for further safe destruction - the message says.

The State Emergency Service called on Ukrainians to be extremely careful: do not approach or touch the detected fragments of downed missiles or UAVs. Instead, you should immediately call the 101 service.

