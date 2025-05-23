$41.500.06
In the first three months of 2025, Ukrainians increased the number of cashless banking transactions - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

In the first quarter of 2025, the number of cashless transactions with cards increased by 13.5%, and their amount - by 11.7%. In general, 95.2% of card transactions are cashless.

In the first three months of 2025, Ukrainians increased the number of cashless banking transactions - NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine reported that non-cash payments remain a priority in the calculations of Ukrainians, and their share and volumes are systematically increasing. In particular, the number of transactions using payment cards in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to 2,191.3 million (for the same period last year - 1,950.9 million transactions), UNN writes referring to the NBU.

Details

The NBU reported that in Ukraine and abroad, the number of transactions using payment cards in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to 2,191.3 million transactions, and their amount was UAH 1,646.5 billion. For comparison, in the first quarter of 2024, 1,950.9 million such transactions were carried out for a total amount of UAH 1,489.7 billion).

It is noted that 2,086.4 million transactions were non-cash for a total amount of UAH 1,073.5 billion. This is 13.5% and 11.7% more, respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

In total, 95.2% of card transactions are non-cash. The share of non-cash transactions in terms of amount was 65.2% of the total amount of transactions with payment cards.

Addition

In Ukraine, the volume of cash transactions with bank cards is increasing. At the end of the first quarter of this year, the average amount of cash withdrawal transactions increased by 18% year-on-year. Now Ukrainians withdraw an average of 4,735 hryvnias at a time.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
