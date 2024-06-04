ukenru
In the Donetsk region Russians killed two and wounded 2 people, hit settlements 11 times

In the Donetsk region Russians killed two and wounded 2 people, hit settlements 11 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17750 views

During the day, the Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region and wounded 2 more, firing 11 times at settlements in the region, causing significant damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

During the day, Russian troops killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region and wounded 2 more, firing 11 times on populated areas of the region, the head of Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday, writes UNN.

On June 3, Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region - in Mikhaylovka. Another 2 people in the region were injured during the day. In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 11 times

- Filashkin wrote in Telegram.

According to him, the enemy shelled four districts of the Donetsk region:

  • Volnovakha district. in Novoukrainka Ugledarskaya Community damaged house. 
  • Pokrovsky district.in the Maryinsky community, a house in Zvezdny was damaged. Vesely Gai, Uspenovka and Kurakhovo were shelled in the Kurakhovskaya community. The outskirts of the Selidovskaya community are under fire. 
  • Kramatorsk district. in the Limansky community, the outskirts of Ternov and Yampolovka were shelled. 8 objects were damaged in Berestka of the Ilinovskaya community. In the villages of the Konstantinovskaya community, private houses were repeatedly damaged from "tornadoes" and Druzhkovka was shelled. 
  • In the Chasovoyarsk Community, 16 private houses, 2 high-rise buildings and an Infrastructure Facility were damaged.

Russians dropped a cab on a village in the Donetsk region, and then struck again: a 12-year-old boy was among the dead03.06.24, 14:20 • 14962 views

