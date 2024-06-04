In the Donetsk region Russians killed two and wounded 2 people, hit settlements 11 times

During the day, Russian troops killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region and wounded 2 more, firing 11 times on populated areas of the region, the head of Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday, writes UNN.

On June 3, Russians killed 2 residents of the Donetsk region - in Mikhaylovka. Another 2 people in the region were injured during the day. In just one day, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk Region 11 times - Filashkin wrote in Telegram.

According to him, the enemy shelled four districts of the Donetsk region:

Volnovakha district. in Novoukrainka Ugledarskaya Community damaged house.

Pokrovsky district.in the Maryinsky community, a house in Zvezdny was damaged. Vesely Gai, Uspenovka and Kurakhovo were shelled in the Kurakhovskaya community. The outskirts of the Selidovskaya community are under fire.

Kramatorsk district. in the Limansky community, the outskirts of Ternov and Yampolovka were shelled. 8 objects were damaged in Berestka of the Ilinovskaya community. In the villages of the Konstantinovskaya community, private houses were repeatedly damaged from "tornadoes" and Druzhkovka was shelled.

In the Chasovoyarsk Community, 16 private houses, 2 high-rise buildings and an Infrastructure Facility were damaged.

Russians dropped a cab on a village in the Donetsk region, and then struck again: a 12-year-old boy was among the dead