Russians dropped a cab on a village in the Donetsk region, and then struck again: a 12-year-old boy was among the dead

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped a KAB on Mikhaylovka, and then launched a second strike, killing 2 people, including a 12-year-old boy, and injuring 1 person, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

"2 people were killed and 1 wounded as a result of the shelling of Mikhaylovka in the Novogrodovskaya community. a 12 - year-old boy was among the dead. in the morning, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village, and an hour and a half later repeated the strike," Filashkin said in Telegram.

According to him, at least 5 houses were damaged.