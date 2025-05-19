$41.500.03
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13621 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 70852 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27765 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29256 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26917 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20326 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48333 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34286 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73611 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72533 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

In the Chernihiv region, the SBU detained an agent of Russian intelligence who was spying on the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

The SBU detained an agent of Russian military intelligence who was spying on Ukrainian troops in the north. The traitor faces life imprisonment for treason.

In the Chernihiv region, the SBU detained an agent of Russian intelligence who was spying on the Defense Forces

In the Chernihiv region, the counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the gru). The attacker spied on Ukrainian troops involved in the defense of the northern border of our state, writes UNN referring to the SBU.

Details

While performing the task of the Russian special service, the agent had to identify and transmit to the occupiers the coordinates of local checkpoints, command and observation posts and logistics centers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He also tried to find out the main routes of military transport movement.

The SBU established that the enemy agent was a 42-year-old unemployed resident of Chernihiv region, who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the collaborator began to bypass the border area and secretly film the locations of Ukrainian units on his phone camera.

The SBU counterintelligence exposed the traitor and documented his crimes. After that, the man was detained.

In addition, the Security Service proactively carried out comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

During the searches, the detainee's mobile phone, which he used to contact the occupiers, was seized. SBU investigators informed the agent of suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The man is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Addition

Three criminal proceedings have been opened against the famous blogger Anna Alkhim (real name - Anna Buryachenko) , after Natalia Pipa's deputy appeal became an impetus for the start of the investigation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Chernihiv Oblast
Telegram
Ukraine
