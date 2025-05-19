In the Chernihiv region, the SBU detained an agent of Russian intelligence who was spying on the Defense Forces

In the Chernihiv region, the counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the gru). The attacker spied on Ukrainian troops involved in the defense of the northern border of our state, writes UNN referring to the SBU.

Details

While performing the task of the Russian special service, the agent had to identify and transmit to the occupiers the coordinates of local checkpoints, command and observation posts and logistics centers of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He also tried to find out the main routes of military transport movement.

The SBU established that the enemy agent was a 42-year-old unemployed resident of Chernihiv region, who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the collaborator began to bypass the border area and secretly film the locations of Ukrainian units on his phone camera.

The SBU counterintelligence exposed the traitor and documented his crimes. After that, the man was detained.

In addition, the Security Service proactively carried out comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces.

During the searches, the detainee's mobile phone, which he used to contact the occupiers, was seized. SBU investigators informed the agent of suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The man is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Addition

Three criminal proceedings have been opened against the famous blogger Anna Alkhim (real name - Anna Buryachenko) , after Natalia Pipa's deputy appeal became an impetus for the start of the investigation.