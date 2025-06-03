In the center of Sumy, the enemy hit cars: there is one dead and many wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling in the center of Sumy, cars were damaged, there is information about the injured. The type of weapon and the consequences of the attack are being clarified.
The center of Sumy was attacked by the enemy, one person died, many were injured, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy hit cars in the center of Sumy. Preliminary reports indicate casualties. Two cars were completely burned at the site of the impact
According to the RMA, the type of weapon is being established, and the consequences of the attack are being investigated.
Unfortunately, one person died as a result of the enemy attack in the center of Sumy. Many were injured. People are being taken to medical facilities in the regional center
