In the center of Sumy, the enemy hit cars: there is one dead and many wounded

The center of Sumy was attacked by the enemy, one person died, many were injured, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy hit cars in the center of Sumy. Preliminary reports indicate casualties. Two cars were completely burned at the site of the impact - the RMA initially reported.

According to the RMA, the type of weapon is being established, and the consequences of the attack are being investigated.

Unfortunately, one person died as a result of the enemy attack in the center of Sumy. Many were injured. People are being taken to medical facilities in the regional center - the RMA later stated.

