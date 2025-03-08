In the center of Kyiv, three cars fell underground
Kyiv • UNN
In Pechersk, three cars fell into a pit at the site of an old basement. Rescuers from KARS spent 5 hours retrieving the vehicles using special equipment.
Details
Rescuers from KARS retrieved three cars from a sinkhole that formed at the site of an old basement in the city center.
The incident occurred in the Pechersk district, in a location difficult for large machinery to access.
A total of 14 rescuers and 4 units of KARS equipment were involved.
They also used manual winches, hydraulic cushions, wooden boards, and thick ropes to minimize damage to the cars.
The operation lasted over 5 hours.
