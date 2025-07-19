$41.870.00
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Tags
Authors
In the capital's shopping mall, a man with a knife wounded a visitor: there is an injured person, the attacker has been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, a 27-year-old man stabbed a 28-year-old shopping mall visitor during a conflict. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the attempted intentional murder.

In the capital's shopping mall, a man with a knife wounded a visitor: there is an injured person, the attacker has been detained

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, police detained a 27-year-old man who, during a conflict in a shopping center, stabbed another visitor. The 28-year-old victim was hospitalized in serious condition, and the case was classified as attempted premeditated murder. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

A report about the wounding of a local resident in the premises of a shopping mall was received by the police today around 12:00. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a conflict arose between three men, during which one of the participants stabbed another in the leg. The 28-year-old victim was hospitalized by medics in serious condition.

- the post says.

Law enforcement officers reported that the 27-year-old assailant has been detained, and a criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - attempted premeditated murder, regarding the attack.

It is reported that the police are establishing the motives and circumstances of the crime. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
