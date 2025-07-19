In the capital's shopping mall, a man with a knife wounded a visitor: there is an injured person, the attacker has been detained

In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, police detained a 27-year-old man who, during a conflict in a shopping center, stabbed another visitor. The 28-year-old victim was hospitalized in serious condition, and the case was classified as attempted premeditated murder. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

A report about the wounding of a local resident in the premises of a shopping mall was received by the police today around 12:00. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a conflict arose between three men, during which one of the participants stabbed another in the leg. The 28-year-old victim was hospitalized by medics in serious condition. - the post says.

Law enforcement officers reported that the 27-year-old assailant has been detained, and a criminal proceeding has been initiated under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - attempted premeditated murder, regarding the attack.

It is reported that the police are establishing the motives and circumstances of the crime. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

