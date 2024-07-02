In the capital, the movement of large trucks was restricted due to the heat
Due to the heat wave, large trucks with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons are prohibited from driving in Kyiv to preserve the road surface.
Today, on July 2, restrictions on the movement of large trucks have been introduced in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv patrol police, UNN reports .
To preserve the road surface, trucks are prohibited from driving when the air temperature is above +28 degrees Celsius,
The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons.
The police also noted that drivers can wait out the hot period at temporary parking areas in the right-of-way of highways and near road service facilities.
